Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,352,000 after buying an additional 1,562,598 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,847,000 after buying an additional 5,856,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,487,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

