Bank of Nova Scotia Has $687,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $38.78 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

