Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,696 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 135,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.