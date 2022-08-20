Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.



