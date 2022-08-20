CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

