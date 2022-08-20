Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $530,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

CVCO stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

