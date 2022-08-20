National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

