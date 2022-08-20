Reviewing Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -21.17% -473.03% -2.86% UDR 10.96% 4.23% 1.35%

Volatility and Risk

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.0% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Impac Mortgage and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.16 -$3.88 million ($0.48) -1.04 UDR $1.29 billion 12.29 $150.02 million $0.48 101.73

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Impac Mortgage and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A UDR 0 5 11 0 2.69

UDR has a consensus price target of $55.39, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Summary

UDR beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

