Comparing Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime 30.06% 25.81% 12.34% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Seanergy Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Seanergy Maritime pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $153.11 million 0.66 $41.35 million $0.26 2.53 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seanergy Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seanergy Maritime and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 3 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.23%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than OceanPal.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats OceanPal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

