Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 52,574 Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 689,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BACA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

