Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 4%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37. 2,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,040,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after buying an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.