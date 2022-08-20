Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 3.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 2,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,448,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

