Americana Partners LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 184.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

