RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 1,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,255,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RES shares. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.63.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. RPC’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,848,517 shares of company stock valued at $43,983,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RPC by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in RPC by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

