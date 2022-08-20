Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 4.6%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 6,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,221,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,071,000 shares of company stock worth $205,251,180. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.