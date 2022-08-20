Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 5.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 10,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,468,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Insider Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

