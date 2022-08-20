Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 18,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,232,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
