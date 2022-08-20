Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 18,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,232,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Skillz Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skillz Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 398,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 330,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 2,417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Skillz by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 587,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 436,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

