Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 15.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) were down 15.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 668,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,146,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Specifically, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $8,052,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

