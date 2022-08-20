OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.91

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 8078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

