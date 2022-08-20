NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 462,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,345,664 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

