Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading Down 7.7%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 138,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 165,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Braveheart Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

