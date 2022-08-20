iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 141,392 shares.The stock last traded at $101.56 and had previously closed at $101.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.