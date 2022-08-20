Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.77 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 1,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

The company has a market cap of $509.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 25.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

