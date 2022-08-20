Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.77 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 1,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.
Lovesac Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a market cap of $509.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.
Insider Activity at Lovesac
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 25.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 413,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
Featured Articles
