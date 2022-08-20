CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 4.8%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 14,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,928,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock worth $45,729,572. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 989,524 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

