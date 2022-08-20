Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 4.3%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 702,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 234,850 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

