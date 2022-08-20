Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.49

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 3112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Belden Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Belden by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 2,954.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

