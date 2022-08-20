Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Up 4.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. 2,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 770,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

