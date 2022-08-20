DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 3.8%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 2,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 719,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

DCGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

