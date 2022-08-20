KBC Group NV Sells 13,255 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $584,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

