Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Trading Up 4.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 18,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,854,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Senseonics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

