Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $301.02

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $301.02 and last traded at $300.39, with a volume of 3630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Murphy USA
In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
