Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 4,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,121,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
