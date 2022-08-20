EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.57. 22,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,893,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

