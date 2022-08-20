Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 4.8%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 16,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,039,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

