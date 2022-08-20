Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 845,732 shares.The stock last traded at $15.64 and had previously closed at $15.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COGT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,940 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

