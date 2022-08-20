Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

