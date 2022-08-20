Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 6,714 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

ALK opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

