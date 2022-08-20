Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.55 on Friday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

