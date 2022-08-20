Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

SIFY opened at $2.27 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

