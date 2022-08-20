Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.14.

GLOB opened at $224.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.99. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,279,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Globant by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Globant by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

