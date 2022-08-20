Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) versus Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Critical Comparison

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -232.52% -97.24% Axcella Health N/A -305.29% -120.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.82) -0.78 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.73) -1.40

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 595.19%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.60%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Axcella Health.

Volatility and Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Axcella Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

