CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.