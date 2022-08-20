CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.