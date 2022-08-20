Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 11,620 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,698,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

