Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 137 ($1.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.81. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41.

In related news, insider Alison Baker purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($11,986.47).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

