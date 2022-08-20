Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.