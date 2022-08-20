BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
