BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.