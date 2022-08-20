Tesco’s (TSCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.88).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 270.90 ($3.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,354.50. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.63.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

