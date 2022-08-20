Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

USB opened at $48.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

