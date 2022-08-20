Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,289 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

