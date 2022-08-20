Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

EE opened at 25.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of 18.31 and a 12 month high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

